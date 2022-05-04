Walkathon held to create asthma awareness

A walkathon was organised in the Museum compound on Tuesday morning in connection with World Asthma Day.

The ‘Asthmawalk’ was organised by the Trivandrum Association of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at 7 a.m. to create awareness of asthma among the public. Prominent doctors, health workers, and people from the arts and sports fields who took part in the walk were soon joined by morning walkers in the Museum compound.

Pulmonologist Sudheendra Ghosh who flagged off the walkathon said it was important to make people aware of the complexities of asthma and ways to prevent it and fight it. Pulmonologist Raveendran Nair said the walk that saw public participation was a model event.

Association president L. Geena Dalus said the walk took the message of moderate exercise and maximum fresh air to prevent diseases to the public, particularly those who were asthma-prone.