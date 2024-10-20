ADVERTISEMENT

Walkathon held on Alappuzha beach

Published - October 20, 2024 08:07 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A walkathon was held as part of the 19th national conference of the Indian Society of Cardiology (ISCCON 2024) on the Alappuzha beach on Sunday. The walkathon titled ‘Save heart by walking a mile’ was flagged off by Rajendra Gokhroo, president of the Indian Society of Cardiology. It was organised in collaboration with the Athletico De Alleppey club. S.K. Kaushik, Mukesh Sharma, Sivaprasad K., Mangalanandan, Vinod Thomas and Thomas Mathew led the walkathon. The three-day ISCCON 2024 concluded on Sunday.

