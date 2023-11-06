Walkathon against corruption organised in Kochi

November 06, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

A walkathon, ‘Walk Against Corruption’, was organised by Vigilance Study Circle, Kerala, on Sunday as part of Vigilance Awareness Week being celebrated on the theme ‘Say no to corruption, commit to the nation’.

Over 1,200 employees and family members of public sector organisations, such as Cochin Shipyard Limited, CISF, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, CoPA, FACT, United India Insurance, Coir Board, LIC, DoT, BSNL, Oriental Insurance, Coconut Development Board, National Insurance, Indian Overseas Bank, New India Assurance, and HOCL walked from High Court Junction to Rajendra Maidan.

The walk was flagged off by former High Court judge V.K. Mohanan, Chairman, State Police Complaints Authority. Heads of several organisations such as Madhu S. Nair, CMD, Cochin Shipyard Limited; B. Kasiviswanathan, Chairman, Cochin Port Authority; Abhairaj Singh Bhandari, Executive Director - Kochi Refinery, BPCL; V. Sobhana, Additional DG, DoT, Kerala; Dr. Francis Jacob, PGM, BSNL; and Directors of FACT and CSL led the Walkathon.