HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Walkathon against corruption organised in Kochi

November 06, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Over 1,200 employees and family members of public sector organisations take part in the walkathon against corruption in Kochi on Sunday.

Over 1,200 employees and family members of public sector organisations take part in the walkathon against corruption in Kochi on Sunday.

A walkathon, ‘Walk Against Corruption’, was organised by Vigilance Study Circle, Kerala, on Sunday as part of Vigilance Awareness Week being celebrated on the theme ‘Say no to corruption, commit to the nation’.

Over 1,200 employees and family members of public sector organisations, such as Cochin Shipyard Limited, CISF, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, CoPA, FACT, United India Insurance, Coir Board, LIC, DoT, BSNL, Oriental Insurance, Coconut Development Board, National Insurance, Indian Overseas Bank, New India Assurance, and HOCL walked from High Court Junction to Rajendra Maidan.

The walk was flagged off by former High Court judge V.K. Mohanan, Chairman, State Police Complaints Authority. Heads of several organisations such as Madhu S. Nair, CMD, Cochin Shipyard Limited; B. Kasiviswanathan, Chairman, Cochin Port Authority; Abhairaj Singh Bhandari, Executive Director - Kochi Refinery, BPCL; V. Sobhana, Additional DG, DoT, Kerala; Dr. Francis Jacob, PGM, BSNL; and Directors of FACT and CSL led the Walkathon.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.