ADVERTISEMENT

Walk the talk, Mujahid meet asks PM

February 15, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Abdul Latheef Naha
Abdul Latheef Naha

Palestine Embassy political and media consular Abdurazik Abu Jaza inaugurating the 10th Mujahid State conference at Karipur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The 10th Mujahid State conference organised by the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) Markazu Dahwa began at Velicham Nagar, Karipur, on February 15 (Thursday) afternoon. The conference welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the world needed governments which are inclusive and would take everyone along, and demanded that he should walk the talk.

Mr. Modi had spoken about social inclusiveness while addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Mujahid conference said that India would be a better nation if Mr. Modi implements his statement at home. The fear and instability that the minorities, including Muslims, are facing should be removed on the basis of Mr. Modi’s statement. The conference demanded that all citizens in the country should be able to live their life in peace. It warned that inequality and denial of justice would lead the nation to anarchy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the conference, Palestine Embassy political and media consular Abdurazik Abu Jazar appreciated the support from India, particularly Kerala, for the suffering people of Palestine. The people of Palestine are struggling for their life, and supporting them is an act of greatness, he said.

A large gathering at the Mujahid conference expressing solidarity with oppressed peoples around the world on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Organising committee working chairman K.L.P. Yusuf presided over the inaugural session. KNM Markazu Dahwa president E.K. Ahmed Kutty, general secretary C.P. Umer Sullami, CITU State general secretary Elamaram Kareem, MP; CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam, MP; Indian Union Muslim League State general secretary P.M.A. Salam, spiritual leaders Atmadas Yami and Fr. Saji Varghese, farmer Cheruvayal Raman, industrialist Ramesh G. Mehta, and N.K. Pavithran spoke.

The conference expressed solidarity with oppressed peoples around the world. Nearly 300 guests will address the four-day conference in 45 sessions..

Dignitaries at the inaugural session of the Mujahid State conference join hands to express solidarity with oppressed peoples around the world on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The meeting expressed concern at the rising incongruities and inequalities in social sector in the country. It demanded that the nation’s leadership should ensure equitable distribution of resources. The crux of the nation’s democratic constitution is caring for others, and therefore, the government is duty-bound to ensure protection and rights of the minorities, including Muslims.

The meeting expressed concern at the rising incidence of attacks on mosques and churches in the country.

Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president A. Abdul Hameed Madani inaugurated a global Islahi summit held as part of the conference. Dr. E.K. Ahmed Kutty presided over the function. C.P. Umer Sullami delivered the keynote address.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Malappuram / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US