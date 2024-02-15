Walk the talk, Mujahid meet asks PM

February 15, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The 10th Mujahid State conference organised by the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) Markazu Dahwa began at Velicham Nagar, Karipur, on February 15 (Thursday) afternoon. The conference welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the world needed governments which are inclusive and would take everyone along, and demanded that he should walk the talk.

Mr. Modi had spoken about social inclusiveness while addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Mujahid conference said that India would be a better nation if Mr. Modi implements his statement at home. The fear and instability that the minorities, including Muslims, are facing should be removed on the basis of Mr. Modi’s statement. The conference demanded that all citizens in the country should be able to live their life in peace. It warned that inequality and denial of justice would lead the nation to anarchy.

Inaugurating the conference, Palestine Embassy political and media consular Abdurazik Abu Jazar appreciated the support from India, particularly Kerala, for the suffering people of Palestine. The people of Palestine are struggling for their life, and supporting them is an act of greatness, he said.

Organising committee working chairman K.L.P. Yusuf presided over the inaugural session. KNM Markazu Dahwa president E.K. Ahmed Kutty, general secretary C.P. Umer Sullami, CITU State general secretary Elamaram Kareem, MP; CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam, MP; Indian Union Muslim League State general secretary P.M.A. Salam, spiritual leaders Atmadas Yami and Fr. Saji Varghese, farmer Cheruvayal Raman, industrialist Ramesh G. Mehta, and N.K. Pavithran spoke.

The conference expressed solidarity with oppressed peoples around the world. Nearly 300 guests will address the four-day conference in 45 sessions..

The meeting expressed concern at the rising incongruities and inequalities in social sector in the country. It demanded that the nation’s leadership should ensure equitable distribution of resources. The crux of the nation’s democratic constitution is caring for others, and therefore, the government is duty-bound to ensure protection and rights of the minorities, including Muslims.

The meeting expressed concern at the rising incidence of attacks on mosques and churches in the country.

Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president A. Abdul Hameed Madani inaugurated a global Islahi summit held as part of the conference. Dr. E.K. Ahmed Kutty presided over the function. C.P. Umer Sullami delivered the keynote address.