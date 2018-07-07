Walk signals for busy intersections

more-in

The City police will install more walk signals at busy intersections to better protect pedestrians from busy traffic.

District Police Chief, Thiruvananthapuram City, P. Prakash said here on Saturday that a significant number of walkers comprised the 89 road fatalities reported in his jurisdiction this year. Several of the dead were senior citizens. Early morning walkers were among those most vulnerable to accidents involving fast-moving vehicles, chiefly those carrying perishable goods to markets. The police have suggested that they wear light-coloured clothing to make themselves more visible to motorists on dark rainy mornings.

Mr Prakash said the police were considering various traffic designs to reinforce the right of way of wayfarers over vehicles on urban roads. The police have put up blinkers (walk signals) at nine busy junctions in the city. More are in the offing.

The signals will give more time for walkers to cross streets without coming into conflict with chaotic traffic. They will indicate the time pedestrians have to make a street crossing without worrying about running into vehicles. The police will programme traffic lights near educational institutions and hospitals to give more time to schoolchildren and senior citizens to cross roads.

The police will also highlight and widen zebra crossings to make the pedestrian movement more visible to motorists. They are also working in tandem with traffic engineers and urban planners to set up covered walkways in several pedestrian-dense localities in the city. They include Technopark, Museum, Secretariat, Government Medical College, Thampanoor, Palayam, Chalai and East Fort. The law enforcement is working with the municipal Corporation to set up foot overbridges in some of these localities.

The police have also linked some of the road fatalities reported this year to high-speed street racing. Most of the victims were youth ready to race for a dare. At least a few of the thrill seekers appeared to be inspired by films that glamorised high-risk road racing.

The police hope to install more cameras designed to capture the number plates of vehicles that break the legal speed limit.