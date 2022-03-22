Kerala

Walk-in interviews

The District Employment Exchange in Kollam will conduct walk-in interviews for vacancies in private companies at the Employability Centre on March 25. Plus Two is the qualification required and those in the 18-35 age group are eligible to attend. Interested persons can register their names at 10 a.m on the day. For more information, dial 8714835683 or 0474-2740615.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2022 6:27:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/walk-in-interviews/article65249117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY