Walk-in interviews
The District Employment Exchange in Kollam will conduct walk-in interviews for vacancies in private companies at the Employability Centre on March 25. Plus Two is the qualification required and those in the 18-35 age group are eligible to attend. Interested persons can register their names at 10 a.m on the day. For more information, dial 8714835683 or 0474-2740615.
