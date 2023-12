December 23, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - KALPETTA

A walk-in interview for temporary vacancies of tutor, demonstrator, and junior residents at the Wayanad Government Medical College, Mananthavady, will be held at the medical college office at 11 a.m. on January 10.

Candidates applying for the posts should have an MBBS degree and a registration in the Travancore-Cochin Medical Council or the Kerala State Medical Council. They must report with original certificates. For details, contact 04935-299424.