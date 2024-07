An interview for the vacancy of pharmacist (daily wages) in homeopathy dispensaries in the district will be held at the District Homeopathy Medical Office at Thevally here at 10 a.m. on July 18. Network Control Protocol/Compression Control Protocol (NCP/CCP) is the qualification required and the age limit is 50 years. Interested persons can attend the interview with original certificates proving age, qualification and work experience along with resume. For more details, contact 04742791520.

