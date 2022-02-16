Walk-in interview for veterinarians
Staff Reporter
KALPETTA
A walk-in interview will be held at the office of the District Animal Husbandry office here at 11 a.m. on February 22 for the vacancies of veterinary surgeons for night duty on a contract basis. The candidates should have a degree in veterinary science and a registration certificate of the Kerala Veterinary Council. The candidates must report with original certificates. For details, contact phone number 04936 202 292.
