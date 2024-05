A walk-in interview will be held at the office of the Principal of the Wayanad Government Medical College, Mananthavady, at 11 a.m. on June 25 for the vacancies of tutors, demonstrators, and junior residents.

Those candidates applying for the posts should have an M.B.B.S. degree and a registration in the Travancore-Cochin Medical Council. The candidates must report with original certificates.

For more details contact phone number-04935 299424.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.