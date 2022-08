August 02, 2022 19:51 IST

The District Employment Exchange in Kollam will conduct interviews for vacancies in private companies at the Employability Centre on August 4. Plus Two is the minimum qualification required and those in the 18-35 age group are eligible to attend. Interested persons can walk in and register their names at 10 a.m. For more information, call 8714835683, 04742740615.