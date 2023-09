September 09, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

A walk-in interview for the post of medical officer for the evening outpatient section at the General hospital here will be held at the hospital office at 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The posting is on a temporary basis.

Applicants should have an MBBS degree and TCMC registration. Applications should reach the hospital on or before Tuesday (September 12). For details, call 049362-06768.

