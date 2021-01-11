Walayar parents welcome CBI probe

The parents of the Walayar girls have welcomed the CBI investigation into the death of their minor daughters. The parents, however, said here on Monday that those who helped the accused escape conviction in the case should also be brought to book.
Two sisters aged 13 and nine were found hanging from the rafter of their house at Attappallam near Walayar within two months in 2017, raising suspicions of rape and murder. Although five persons, M. Madhu, V. Madhu, Pradeep Kumar, Shibu, and a minor, were arrested in connection with the deaths, a POCSO court here exonerated all the accused in its October 25, 2019 judgment, sparking off a wave of protests.
The acquittal was ascribed to the failure of the police and the prosecution. Following the outcry, the government approached the High Court seeking a re-investigation in the case. The High Court last week set aside the POCSO court verdict and ordered a retrial.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath