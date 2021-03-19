Walayar mother’s house attacked

PALAKKAD

19 March 2021 21:03 IST

Action Forum says HC directive exposes govt’s fake face

An attack took place on the house of the deceased Walayar sisters at Attappam when their mother went to file her nomination against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly election at Dharmadom on Wednesday.

The water tank of the house was found destroyed. There was no one at the house when the attack took place.

Meanwhile, pressure has begun to mount on the Walayar mother since she decided to contest the election against the Chief Minister. Sources close to her said she was being threatened by some groups.

The Walayar Action Forum on Friday lashed out at its former joint convener B. Balamurali for acting like a spy for the CPI(M). Mr. Balamurali, in a surprise move, had threatened to make critical revelations about the Walayar sisters if their mother did not withdraw from contesting against the Chief Minister in Dharmadom.

Alleging that some members of the forum had maintained an “unholy tie-up” with the Congress, Mr. Balamurali said the Congress had “purchased” the people’s agitation seeking justice for the Walayar sisters.

Forum chairman Vilayodi Venugopal, convener V.M. Marsen, and patron C.R. Neelakandan rejected Mr. Balamurali’s allegation saying that he had never been involved in the agitation. They described Mr. Balamurali as a CPI(M) spy.

Sources close to the Walayar mother revealed that it was Mr. Balamurali who took her to the Chief Minister when the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) visited Palakkad on October 31, 2019, in the wake of a nation-wide uproar over the acquittal of all the accused in the death of the minor sisters of Walayar.

NCPCR member Yashwant Jain had waited a full day in Palakkad with the hope of meeting the mother. But sources said that Mr. Balamurali had detained her at Parali without letting her meet the NCPCR.

Meanwhile, the forum leaders said here on Friday that the High Court direction asking the CBI to take over the Walayar case in 10 days exposed the government stand. “The court has exposed the government’s fake face in the matter,” they said.