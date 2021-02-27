Walayar mother tonsures head

PALAKKAD

27 February 2021 20:29 IST

Protest seeking action against police officer who investigated her daughters’ deaths

The deceased Walayar girls’ mother, who has been leading an agitation demanding action against the police officer who investigated her daughters’ deaths in mysterious circumstances, tonsured her head on Saturday in protest against the government attitude.

She said she would stage protests in 14 districts across the State against denial of justice by the government.

Advertising

Advertising

She had announced earlier that she would have her head shaved off if no action was taken against the investigating officer before the election notification.

Dalit Human Rights Movement State chairperson Saleena Prakkanam and social activist Bindu Kamalan too had their heads tonsured along with the Walayar mother.

Ramya Haridas, MP, and Mahila Congress State president Latika Subhash registered solidarity with the protesters here on Saturday.

The Walayar Action Council leaders said here that they would register their solidarity with the mother by tonsuring their heads on March 4, the fourth death anniversary of the younger sister.

Two minor sisters of Walayar aged 13 and nine were found hanging in their house on different dates in mysterious circumstances four years ago. A POCSO court here exonerated all the accused as the prosecution failed to prove their involvement in the alleged rape and murder of the children.

The acquittal of the accused raised a hue and cry with the opposition parties using it for their political gain and the High Court directing a further investigation in the case.

The government appointed a special team to reinvestigate the case.

However, the girls’ mother and other members of the Walayar Action Council continued their agitation demanding action against the police officer who investigated the case four years ago. They are alleging that the officer had scuttled the case.

BJP SC Morcha State president Shajumon Vattekkad said here on Saturday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alone was responsible for the tonsuring of the Walayar mother.

He said the Chief Minister and the government had cheated the girls’s family after assuring help for them.

“A Dalit woman is driven to tonsure her head as part of her fight for justice. It’s a shame on Kerala,” he said.