Walayar mother to resume stir today

20 May 2021 17:37 IST

Seeks expulsion of M.J. Sojan, P.C. Chacko from police service

The mother of the two minor girls of Walayar who had been found hanging in mysterious circumstances four years ago will resume her agitation in front of her house at Attappallam, near here, on Friday.

She has chosen to resume her agitation a day after the swearing-in of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, demanding punitive action against two police officers who had originally investigated the case four years ago.

She alleged that the government was protecting police officers M.J. Sojan and P.C. Chacko, who, according to her, had been responsible for scuttling the case.

Walayar Action Council chairman Vilayodi Venugopal and patron C.R. Neelakandan said here that the mother would take a pledge at 12 p.m. on Friday to carry on with her agitation until the two police officers are expelled from service. Members of the Walayar Action Council will also take the pledge online.

The two minor sisters were found hanging in their house on different dates in 2017. While the elder sister was found dead on January 13, 2017, the younger sibling was found hanging from the same rafter of their house on March 4, 2017.

The postmortem reports had found that the girls had been sexually abused, and raised doubts of murder. However, the police and the prosecution failed to get conviction for the accused in a POCSO court here, which set the accused free in a sensational judgement in October 2019.

The exoneration of the accused, who had links with the ruling CPI(M), stirred up a wave of protests, and forced the government to go in appeal at the High Court seeking a reinvestigation. Following appeals by the government and the girls’ mother, the High Court ordered a reinvestigation, and later a CBI inquiry.

A CBI team led by T.P. Ananthakrishnan took over the case on April 1, and examined the house where the children were found hanging. They also recorded the statements of the girls’ parents as part of the investigation.

The Walayar Action Council and the girls’ mother continued to insist on punitive action against the two police officers in spite of the CBI taking over the case.