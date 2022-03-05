Walayar mother releases biography
Two young girls had been found dead in Walayar under mysterious circumstances
The mother of the two girls who had been found dead in mysterious circumstances in their house at Walayar five years ago, released her biography on Friday. The release of the book titled Njan Walayar Amma, Peru Bhagyavathi marked the fifth death anniversary of the younger sibling.
Gandhian and former Minister V.C. Kabeer released the book by handing over a copy to former National Women’s Commission member J. Prameela Devi at a function held in front of the girls’ house at Attappallam near Walayar. Kairali Books, Kannur, published the biography which, according to the girls’ mother, will open up a pandora’s box.
Inaugurating a commemorative meeting, State Mahila Congress president Jebi Mather said that it was shame on the State that the perpetrators of the crime that killed the two minor girls of Walayar were still going unpunished.
The family of Attappady Madhu, a victim of mass lynching four years ago, too attended the function. Sadhu Jana Paripalana Sangham leader Vasudevan presided over the function.
Rights activist C.R. Neelakandan introduced the subject. Writer Vineeta Anil and activist V.M. Marsen spoke.
