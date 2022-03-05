Walayar mother releases biography

Two young girls had been found dead in Walayar under mysterious circumstances

Mahila Congress State president Jebi Mather inaugurating the remembrance marking the fifth anniversary of the death of the younger sibling at Walayar on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. K. MUSTAFAH

Two young girls had been found dead in Walayar under mysterious circumstances

The mother of the two girls who had been found dead in mysterious circumstances in their house at Walayar five years ago, released her biography on Friday. The release of the book titled Njan Walayar Amma, Peru Bhagyavathi marked the fifth death anniversary of the younger sibling.

Gandhian and former Minister V.C. Kabeer released the book by handing over a copy to former National Women’s Commission member J. Prameela Devi at a function held in front of the girls’ house at Attappallam near Walayar. Kairali Books, Kannur, published the biography which, according to the girls’ mother, will open up a pandora’s box.

Inaugurating a commemorative meeting, State Mahila Congress president Jebi Mather said that it was shame on the State that the perpetrators of the crime that killed the two minor girls of Walayar were still going unpunished.

KERALA, PALAKKAD,04/03/2022.A biography of the mother of the Walayar girls who were found dead in mysterious circumstances five years ago, "Njan Walayar Amma, Peru Bhagyavathi", being released at a function held at Walayar on Friday marking the fifth anniversary of the death of the younger sibling. Photo: KK MUSTAFAH | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK

The family of Attappady Madhu, a victim of mass lynching four years ago, too attended the function. Sadhu Jana Paripalana Sangham leader Vasudevan presided over the function.

Rights activist C.R. Neelakandan introduced the subject. Writer Vineeta Anil and activist V.M. Marsen spoke.