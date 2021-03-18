Walayar mother alleges threat to life

KANNUR

She files nomination to contest in Dharmadam

The mother of two minor Dalit girls who died under suspicious circumstances at Walayar has alleged that there was an attempt to endanger her.

“I may face the fate of T.P. Chandrasekharan. If anything happens to me, Minister A.K. Balan and his party will be fully responsible,” she told media after filing her nomination papers in Kannur on Thursday.

She filed the nomination papers to contest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Dharmadam Assembly constituency.

She said her decision to contest was not to win the election, but it was an opportunity to ask the Chief Minister why justice was denied to her. The people of Dharmadam should know about the injustice meted out to her and the hardships she faced, she said.

The mother asked why the officers who were found guilty of sabotaging the case were still being protected. The Central Bureau of Investigation taking over the case was the result of her strong protest, she said. To a question whether she would seek support from other parties, she said the Walayar strike committee would take a decision on this.