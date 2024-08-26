ADVERTISEMENT

Walayar girls’ mother criticises Kerala govt. for helping former probe officer get IPS

Published - August 26, 2024 07:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

She says govt. is ridiculing justice by giving integrity certificate to M.J. Sojan

The Hindu Bureau

The mother of the two Walayar girls, who had been found dead in mysterious circumstances in their home at Attappallam, near here in 2017, has accused the government of making a mockery of justice by supporting Superintendent of Police M.J. Sojan, who had investigated the case initially, in his pursuit for the IPS honour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims’ mother said the government was ridiculing justice by giving integrity certificate to Mr. Sojan. “The move to support Mr. Sojan as well as the apathy being displayed in the Hema Commission report reflects the State government’s negative attitude towards women,” she said.

She said Mr. Sojan had defamed her dead children, and the government was desperately trying to help him. She had moved the High Court demanding that criminal proceedings be initiated against Mr. Sojan. She said the government showed scant respect for justice by going ahead with the plan to grant IPS to him.

‘Case pending in HC’

She accused the State Home department of ‘exonerating’ Mr. Sojan even when a case against him was pending in the High Court. “The Home department cannot exonerate him. Let the court decide,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She demanded that the government stop its move to grant IPS to Mr. Sojan. She said the Walayar Action Council would continue its agitation until Mr. Sojan was brought to book.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US