Walayar girls’ mother criticises Kerala govt. for helping former probe officer get IPS

She says govt. is ridiculing justice by giving integrity certificate to M.J. Sojan

Published - August 26, 2024 07:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The mother of the two Walayar girls, who had been found dead in mysterious circumstances in their home at Attappallam, near here in 2017, has accused the government of making a mockery of justice by supporting Superintendent of Police M.J. Sojan, who had investigated the case initially, in his pursuit for the IPS honour.

The victims’ mother said the government was ridiculing justice by giving integrity certificate to Mr. Sojan. “The move to support Mr. Sojan as well as the apathy being displayed in the Hema Commission report reflects the State government’s negative attitude towards women,” she said.

She said Mr. Sojan had defamed her dead children, and the government was desperately trying to help him. She had moved the High Court demanding that criminal proceedings be initiated against Mr. Sojan. She said the government showed scant respect for justice by going ahead with the plan to grant IPS to him.

‘Case pending in HC’

She accused the State Home department of ‘exonerating’ Mr. Sojan even when a case against him was pending in the High Court. “The Home department cannot exonerate him. Let the court decide,” she said.

She demanded that the government stop its move to grant IPS to Mr. Sojan. She said the Walayar Action Council would continue its agitation until Mr. Sojan was brought to book.

