Walayar girls’ death: parents seek fair probe by new CBI team

The action council seeking justice for two minor sisters of Walayar found dead in mysterious circumstances in 2017 has decided to strengthen its agitation in view of fears that ‘attempts are being made by vested interests to wreck the case.’

The girls’ parents, supported by the Walayar Action Council, will stage a satyagraha in front of the district collectorate here on Wednesday demanding a fair and transparent re-investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into their daughters’ death. Rights activist P. Geetha will inaugurate the day-long satyagraha.

Action council leader Vilayodi Venugopal and the victims’ parents said here on Monday that the previous investigations conducted by the Crime Branch and the CBI had reached the conclusions in such a manner as to scuttle justice for the girls. “They had ignored vital evidence provided by the parents and the action council,” said Mr. Venugopal.

The First Additional District and Sessions Court, which is also the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court, had rejected the CBI chargesheet and asked another CBI team led by Dy.SP V.S. Uma to re-investigate the case.

On special prosecutor

The action council and the parents demanded that the fresh investigation by the new CBI team should be transparent and fair. They raised doubts about the appointment of Anoop K. Antony as special prosecutor in the case.

“We seriously doubt that the appointment of Mr. Antony as special prosecutor is meant to scuttle the case,” said Mr. Venugopal.

The prosecutor had not attended to the case even as the court summoned him several times while discussing the first CBI chargesheet. “The court had to express its displeasure at the prosecutor’s absence. The prosecutor has not bothered to listen to what the victims’ parents had to say,” said Mr. Venugopal.

He said the action council would approach the High Court to appoint a new prosecutor acceptable to the family of the children.

The two sisters, aged 13 and nine, were found hanging in their house at Attappallam, near Walayar, on different dates in 2017. When the 13-year-old girl was found hanging on January 13, 2017, her nine-year-old sister was found dead in the same manner on March 4, 2017.

Post-mortem reports

The post-mortem reports indicated that both girls had been victims of sexual abuse. The police investigation found that the siblings had ended their lives. The case, in which rape and murder were alleged, sparked outrage and invited national attention when the POCSO court here exonerated all the accused for want of evidence in October 2019.

The prosecution and the police were blamed for the accused going scot-free. The victims’ mother approached the government and the High Court seeking a re-investigation.

Pradeep Kumar M., one of the five accused, committed suicide on November 4, 2020. He was found hanging in his house at Cherthala.

The CBI took over the case following an order by the High Court in March 2021. The CBI chargesheet supported the claim made by the Crime Branch that both the girls had ended their lives. The POCSO court, however, rejected the chargesheet and asked for a detailed re-investigation by another CBI team.