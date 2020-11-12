Walayar forum to continue stir

PALAKKAD

12 November 2020 23:36 IST

Protesters meet Minister at his house after a three-day march from Walayar

The Walayar Action Forum has decided to continue its agitation until the police officers, including Deputy Superintendent of Police M.J. Sojan, are punished for scuttling the case of two minor sisters who were found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Protesters under the banner of the action forum met Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Tribes A.K. Balan at his house here on Thursday after a three-day march from Walayar.

Action sought

Forum leaders said they decided to continue their agitation seeking justice for the parents of the Walayar girls after the Minister made it clear that the government would not initiate any action against Mr. Sojan and other police officers who scuttled the case by tweaking it as a suicide case.

During an interaction with Mr. Balan, the victims’ mother asked him to expel Mr. Sojan from service. Apart from the girls’ parents, forum leaders Vilayodi Venugopal, V.M. Marson, and C.R. Neelakandan too met the Minister at his house.

Mr. Balan’s remarks belittling the protest by the girls’ parents had provoked the action forum to stage a march to his house.

Although the Minister refused to meet the forum leaders at first, he changed his stand later and met them.

The police blocked the march in front of Mr. Balan’s house.

Cherama Sambava Development Society State president K.K. Suresh inaugurated the valedictory meeting. Mr. Venugopal presided.

Mr. Neelakandan, Saleena Prakkanam, V.C. Kabeer, K.K. Jinshu, Balamurali Mariyappan Neelippara, K. Mayandi, Praveen James, Ambalathara Vijayan, Raymon Antony, and Anita Binu spoke.