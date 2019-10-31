Walayar deaths: National child rights panel to register suo motu case

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has registered extreme displeasure over the way the State government and its machinery handled the sensational Walayar case in which two minor sisters, who were allegedly raped, had been found dead.

NCPCR member Yashwant Jain blamed the government here on Thursday for keeping the parents of the victims away from the commission.

“I came down to Palakkad to meet the parents of the victims. But they (the parents) were summoned to Thiruvananthapuram by the Chief Minister. I suspect that they were called to Thiruvananthapuram deliberately to avoid a meeting with the commission,” said Mr. Jain, adding that he would try to meet the parents before returning to New Delhi on Friday.

Criticises Collector, DPC

The commission also blamed District Collector D. Balamurali and District Police Chief (DPC) Shiva Vikram for not extending any support to it.

He said the commission would register a case suo motu and would summon the Collector and DPC to Delhi.

“The NCPCR will extend all legal support to the family of the victims,” he said.

Mr. Jain said the whole country had been aghast at the Palakkad POCSO court judgment, and the court had given verdict on the basis of the chargesheet filed by the police.

According to him, it was a poorly constructed case and the police had failed in gathering enough evidence.

“If the police had acted when the first child was found dead, the death of the second child could have been prevented,” he said.

According to Mr. Jain, the police had acted stupidly by not conducting any medical tests and DNA tests in time.