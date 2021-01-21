Walayar case: two accused in judicial custody

A special POCSO court here remanded two of the accused in the Walayar case in judicial custody on Wednesday. V. Madhu and Shibu were remanded as the prosecution insisted on their judicial custody.
However, the court granted bail to another accused M. Madhu, aka Kutty Madhu. The court will consider the bail application of Madhu and Shibu on Friday. The court will also take a decision on further investigation in the case on Friday.
The High Court had ordered a retrial of the Walayar case, in which all the accused had been exonerated by the POCSO court here following the failure of the prosecution in proving them guilty of the alleged rape and murder of the two minor sisters.
The minor sisters of a family at Walayar were found dead hanging in their house on different occasions four years ago. The High Court ordered a retrial after the victims’ mother approached it.
Three of the accused, V. Madhu, M. Madhu, and Shibu, appeared before the POCSO court here on Wednesday. The High Court had already given bail to M. Madhu. The POCSO court found that the High Court’s bail would be valid for M. Madhu.
The government has appointed a fresh investigation team under the leadership of Railway SP R. Nishanthini.
Pradeep Kumar, another accused in the case, had committed suicide a few months ago.
