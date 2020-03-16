Walayar case: HC orders arrest of four

The Kerala High Court has ordered the arrest of the four persons who were acquitted by a trial court in connection with the death of two minor girls in Walayar following sexual exploitation.
The High Court has also directed the trial court to release them on bail. The trial court can fix suitable bail conditions, the court has directed.
It was on the appeals filed by the State government and the mother of the young girls against the trial court’s judgment that the High Court issued the order on Monday.
The trial court acquitted the four by pointing out that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against them.
CPI(M) district secretary C.K. Rajendran said the court order was a result of the State government intervention.
