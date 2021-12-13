Walayar case: HC directs CBI to furnish status of probe

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to furnish the status of investigation into the mysterious death of two minor girls at Walayar and the time required to submit the final report in the case.

When a petition filed by accused Madhu, alias Valiya Madhu, and Shibu came up for hearing, Justice Gopinath P. orally observed that the CBI was yet to find out whether the suspicious death of the girls was suicide or murder. Therefore, the court could not pass an order on the bail petitions at this stage.

The court also noted that this was a case where the petitioners were acquitted by the trial court but a Division Bench of the High Court had found that the methods pursued by the prosecution were lackadaisical. It was found that several prosecution witnesses had turned hostile.

CBI counsel submitted that the nature of the deaths was yet to be ascertained. The court posted the case for December 21 for further hearing.

While accused V. Madhu and N.T. Shibu are in judicial custody, another accused M. Madhu is out on bail.