Walayar case: HC asks CBI to file report on probe progress

February 03, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a report in a sealed cover on the progress of the investigation into the death of two minor girls at Walayar.

The court passed the order when a writ petition filed by the mother of the girls, alleging that the investigation being conducted by the CBI was not on the right track, came up for hearing. The CBI took over the probe on the directive of the High Court. The CBI had submitted a perfunctory chargesheet, without conducting proper and effective investigation, the petition said.

Counsel for the petitioner P.V. Jeevesh submitted that the trial court had directed the CBI to conduct a further investigation when the final chargesheet was submitted before it. He pointed out that the lower court had then observed that there was a callous indifference and negligence on the part of the investigation agency. In fact, the investigation had not been fair and proper. The counsel argued that there were sufficient material to suspect that it was a case of homicide. However, the investigation agency was trying to conclude that it was a case of suicide.

The court adjourned the hearing in the case to February 20.