Walayar case: CBI team visits victims’ house

Agency records statements of parents

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the mysterious deaths of two minor sisters of Walayar reached the children’s home at Attappalam, near here, on Friday and recorded the statements of their parents.

The team led by Dy.SP T.P. Ananthakrishnan examined the house where the girls were found hanging on different dates four years ago.

The team had already collected the statements of the police officers who had originally investigated the case. The CBI team also collected all available records from a special investigation team set up by the State government.

The CBI took over the sensational case following a directive by the High Court. The State government and the victims’ mother had approached the High Court demanding an inquiry by the CBI after a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court here set free all the accused for want of evidence in October 2019.

The exoneration of the accused by the POCSO court had kicked up a furore, questioning the honesty of the police officers who investigated the case as well as the efficiency of the prosecution in getting conviction for the accused. The case, in which rape and murder were alleged, had sparked an outrage.

The government in January this year formed a special investigation team led by Superintendent of Police (Railways) R. Nishanthini to reinvestigate the case. Amidst continuing protests by the victims’ mother under the banner of the Walayar Action Forum, the High Court on March 19 asked the CBI to take over the case.

Ms. Nishanthini’s special investigation team handed over the case files to the CBI on March 26. The CBI formally took over the case on April 1 by registering two separate cases before the POCSO court here.

When the elder sister was found hanging in her house on January 13, 2017, the younger one was found hanging in the same manner on March 4, 2017.

Pradeep Kumar M., one of the five accused in the case, committed suicide on November 4 last year. He was found hanging in his house at Cherthala.