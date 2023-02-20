ADVERTISEMENT

Walayar case: CBI seeks more time to file progress report

February 20, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday sought one more week to file a report on the progress of the probe into the case related to the death of two minor girls at Walayar. The CBI made the plea when a petition filed by the mother of the deceased girls demanding that the court monitor the further investigation into the case came up for hearing. She also sought a directive to the CBI to conduct an investigation to see if the child pornography mafia had a role in the death of the minor girls.

