Walayar case: CBI probe sought

Yuva Morcha stages march to Minister A. K. Balan’s house in Palakkad

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a march to Minister for SC, ST and Backward Classes Welfare A.K. Balan’s house here on Wednesday, demanding a CBI investigation into the Walayar case involving the alleged rape and death of two minor sisters.

The protesters also demanded punitive action against the police officers responsible for scuttling the case. A POCSO court here had exonerated all the accused in the case in October last year after the prosecution failed to prove that the accused were guilty.

BJYM State president C.R. Praful Krishnan inaugurated the march. District president Prasanth Sivan presided.

Mr. Krishnan alleged that Minister A.K. Balan was responsible for scuttling the case. He said Punnala Sreekumar was introduced in the case “with the objective of saving the CPI(M) leaders responsible for the rape and murder of the minor girls.”

“Mr. Balan, who denounced the agitation by the victims’ parents, has no moral right to continue in the Minister’s chair. Police and Punnala Sreekumar acted in accordance with the script prepared by Mr. Balan,” he said. The BJYM criticized the CPI(M) for promoting Dy.SP. M.J. Sojan and Sub Inspector P.C. Chacko, who allegedly scuttled the case by building it weak and thin.

LDF criticised

Meanwhile, Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, who visited the protesting parents of the Walayar victims at their house on Tuesday, said that the LDF government was behaving like the Sangh Parivar in their attitude to the Dalits.

“The tears flowing from the eyes of the Walayar victims’ parents will not be good for Kerala,” he said.

Gandhian and former Minister V.C. Kabeer too met the protesting parents.