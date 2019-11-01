Walayar case: BJP lashes out at CM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary Shobha Surendran has lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for summoning the parents of the victims of the sensational Walayar case at a time when the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) came down to meet them.

NCPCR’s visit

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Ms. Surendran alleged that the Walayar victims’ parents were summoned to Thiruvananthapuram as part of a conspiracy not to allow the NCPCR to meet them.

NCPCR member Yashwant Jain was here on Thursday with the intention of meeting the parents of the victims. But the parents had gone to Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday for a meeting with the Chief Minister.

Ms. Surendran said that the victims’ mother had said till Wednesday that “the sickle party” had been responsible for the death of her daughters.

“Today she says she has faith in the Chief Minister. It is no longer a question of her personal faith. The public should know how she got such a confidence in the Chief Minister all of a sudden?” she said.

The BJP leader said handing over the case to the CBI was the only way out to bring the culprits to book.