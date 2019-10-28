Walayar case acquittal echoes in Kerala Assembly

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan adjourned the opening day of the 16th session of Kerala Legislative Assembly following protest by Opposition UDF legislators in the Well of the House demanding a CBI inquiry into the Palakkad POCSO Court's release of three accused in the rape of two girl siblings at Attappalam in Walayar.

Dissatisfied by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's reply in the House on Monday to a notice seeking leave for an adjournment motion on the issue by Shafi Parambil (Congress) and others, that the Government will appeal against the verdict and look into the demand, the Opposition trooped into the well of the House demanding CBI inquiry.

The UDF legislators were not satisfied by Chief Minister's reply that the government will seriously look into the lapses and whether a reinvestigation or CBI inquiry is needed.

“The government is always with the victims and there is no politics in it,” Mr. Vijayan said after the Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala pressed for CBI inquiry.

As Opposition stepped up the protest and engaged in slogan shouting, the Speaker adjourned the House after completing the listed business without any discussion.