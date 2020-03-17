Walayar case accused rearrested, granted bail

The police on Tuesday arrested three persons who had been exonerated by a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court here in the sensational Walayar death case of two minor sisters.

Valiya Madhu, Kutti Madhu, and Pradeep Kumar were rearrested following an order by the High Court on Monday. They were produced before the POCSO court here on Tuesday and were released on bail. The police said they were searching for the fourth accused Shibu, who has gone missing.

The case that followed the death of two minor sisters of a Dalit family at Attappallam, Walayar, on different occasions had acquired much sensation and national media attention when the POCSO court here exonerated the four accused. The police and the prosecution had failed to prove the charges of rape and murder in the case.

The State government was forced to approach the High Court seeking a reinvestigation in the case after pressures from various sides mounted. Giving a fresh turn and hope to the case, the High Court ordered the rearrest of the accused considering the government argument that they might leave the country. A team of police officers led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Saju K. Abraham arrested the three men and produced them before the court.