Walayar case accused denied bail

PALAKKAD

17 June 2021 21:04 IST

The First Additional Sessions Court here on Thursday dismissed the bail application of the two accused in the sensational Walayar case.

The court denied bail to V. Madhu alias Valiya Madhu and Shibu, who have been in judicial custody for three months.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is reinvestigating the death of two minor sisters in mysterious circumstances at Walayar, opposed granting bail to the accused as it feared that they would escape.

The accused sought bail on the grounds that they were being incarcerated for over three months.

The third accused, M. Madhu, had secured bail from the High Court. Another accused, Pradeep Kumar, from Alappuzha had allegedly ended his life last year.