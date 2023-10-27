Walayar activists plan march to CBI office tomorrow

October 27, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - PALAKKAD

A group of rights activists who broke away from the Walayar Action Forum are set to take out a march to the CBI office here on Saturday, demanding a thorough investigation into the role of the Walayar mother in the death of her two little daughters in 2017.

M.M. Kabeer, Raymant Antony, and A. Zareena will lead the march. They demanded that the victims’ mother should be subjected to a lie detection test.

They said the march would be to raise 10 key points in connection with the sensational Walayar case.

