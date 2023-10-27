HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Walayar activists plan march to CBI office tomorrow

October 27, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A group of rights activists who broke away from the Walayar Action Forum are set to take out a march to the CBI office here on Saturday, demanding a thorough investigation into the role of the Walayar mother in the death of her two little daughters in 2017.

M.M. Kabeer, Raymant Antony, and A. Zareena will lead the march. They demanded that the victims’ mother should be subjected to a lie detection test.

They said the march would be to raise 10 key points in connection with the sensational Walayar case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.