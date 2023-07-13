Walayar Action Council to intensify agitation over minor sisters’ death case

July 13, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Walayar Action Council, which is seeking justice for the two minor sisters of Attappallam who were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home in 2017, is set to intensify its agitation against the apparent laxity being displayed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its investigation into the case.

The CBI is yet to accept the demand by the victims’ mother to appoint Rajesh M. Menon as the prosecutor in the case. Mr. Menon had won the appreciation of many by appearing as the special public prosecutor in the lynching case of Attapadi Madhu. Mr. Menon was credited with ensuring conviction of most of the accused in the case.

“In whose cage is the CBI confined?” asked former High Court Judge Kemal Pasha while inaugurating a protest march taken out by the Walayar Action Council to the CBI office here on Tuesday. The protest was against the delay by the CBI and the government in appointing Mr. Menon as the prosecutor in the Wayalar case. The victims’ mother was persistently demanding the appointment of Mr. Menon as the public prosecutor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This refusal to appoint a lawyer is tantamount to denial of justice. This is an example of denying justice to the poor and the marginalised,” the former judge said.

Meanwhile, the angst and shock displayed by the High Court over a reference made by Superintendent of Police M.J. Sohan, who had been the investigating officer in the early stages of the case, has strengthened the morale of the Walayar Action Council.

The High Court, while considering a criminal appeal filed by the victims’ mother against Mr. Sojan, expressed shock at his comment that the girls aged 13 and nine had enjoyed the sexual act before their death. He reportedly told a television channel that the girls had undergone sexual abuse with their consent. The court will continue to hear the case in the coming days.

The CBI and the State Police drew severe criticism from the High Court after they failed to come up with scientific evidence against the accused. All the accused got off scot-free when the prosecution failed to prove their criminal involvement in the death of the minor sisters.

The two sisters, aged 13 and nine, were found hanging in their house at Attappallam, near Walayar, on different dates in 2017. While the 13-year-old girl was found hanging on January 13, 2017, her nine-year-old sister was found dead in the same manner on March 4, 2017.

The post-mortem reports indicated that both girls had been victims of sexual abuse. The police investigation found that the siblings had ended their lives. The case, in which rape and murder were alleged, sparked an outrage and invited national attention when the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court here exonerated all the accused for want of evidence in October 2019.

The victims’ mother, with the support of the Walayar Action Council formed by Dalit and human rights activists, first approached the government seeking a re-investigation, and later the High Court demanding an inquiry by the CBI. The CBI took over the case following an order by the High Court in March 2021.

The Additional District and Sessions Court here that looks into POCSO cases rejected the CBI chargesheet on August 10, 2022, saying that it was the carbon-copy of the State police investigation report. Describing the chargesheet as “old wine in new bottle”, the court ordered a fresh investigation by another CBI team.

The new CBI team investigating the case is now being criticised for delaying the appointment of Mr. Menon as the prosecutor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.