Waqf Board appointments will be through PSC: Abdurahiman

Minister lock horns with IUML legislators over encroachment of assets

Minister for Waqf and Haj Pilgrimage V. Abdurahiman has said the government intended to go ahead with its plan to entrust the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) with State Waqf Board appointments.

Replying to a question raised by N. Shamsudeen (IUML) in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr. Abdurahiman said the government will not rescind the legislation that was passed in this regard. However, efforts will be made to allay the concerns that have been raised by certain religious organisations. The government has not yet approached the commission to adopt further steps, he said.

P. Ubaidulla (IUML) alleged the stance contradicted the assurance given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the leaders of some Muslim organisation to review the decision. The Opposition will continue its agitation against any attempts to implement the reform, he added.

Heated exchanges

The discussions that centred around the activities of the Waqf Board also witnessed some heated exchanges when the Minister “provoked” a section of the Opposition over the ongoing steps to reclaim the statutory body’s alienated assets.

Triggering the stormy exchange, Mr. Shamsudeen accused the government of forcibly acquiring Waqf Board land to transfer them to other entities. He alleged the government has failed to allot land to the Malabar Islamic Complex (MIC) chaired by Syed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal in return for the 4.125-acre-plot that had been acquired for establishing the COVID-19 hospital that has been constructed by the Tata Group in Kasaragod.

An incensed Mr. Abdurahiman asserted the government had not encroached any Wakf Board land and claimed the steps were afoot to provide alternative land to the MIC.

Minister’s remarks

In a snide remark at the Opposition, he also retorted that the government would reclaim land encroached by those outfits that ‘flew the green flag in Kerala and saffron in Uttar Pradesh’. A few moments later, he remarked the Wakf Board did not require support from the Muslim League in its activities.

While this sparked vehement protests by the Opposition, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan urged the Speaker to ensure Ministers refrained from making political remarks while responding to questions raised by members.