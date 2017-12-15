Wajib wins Suvarna Chakoram

Palestinian film Wajib, directed by Annemarie Jacir, which told the story of the fragile relationship between an estranged father and son, won the Suvarna Chakoram (Golden Crow Pheasant) award at the 22nd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) which concluded here on Friday.

The jury chose the film for the subtle ways in which it paints a compelling portrait of contemporary Palestinian society.

Thai filmmaker Anucha Boonyawatana won the Rajatha Chakoram (Silver Crow Pheasant) award for the best director for the film Malila - The Farewell Flower. The jury was impressed by the seamless way in which the director merged the physical and metaphysical quest of her characters, producing a film at once sensuous yet deeply meditative.

I Still Hide to Smoke, Algerian filmmaker Rayhana’s powerful debut on the suppression of women’s freedom under the Islamist regime in Algeria won the Audience Poll award for the best film.

The Rajatha Chakoram award for the best debut director was won by Sanju Surendran for his film Aedan - Garden of Desire. The film also won the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) award for the best Malayalam movie.

Candeleria, directed by Columbian filmmaker Johnny Hendrix, won the Special Mention for its loving celebration of old age in a time of crisis.

Newton, directed by Amit Masurka, which looks at the complexities of the democratic process with humour and acuity, won the Network for Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) award for the best Asian film in the competition category.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, a convincing drama about the slipperiness of morality and truth, directed by Dileesh Pothen, won the NETPAC award for the best Malayalam film.

The awards were given away by Minister for Finance T.M. Thomas Isaac at the valedictory ceremony held at Nishagandhi Auditorium, Kanakakunnu, here.