Wait for a year for KLF on Kozhikode beach

The sixth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), scheduled to be held around this time on the Kozhikode beach, has been dropped in view of the pandemic situation.
Announcing this through a live Facebook interaction on Tuesday evening, KLF director and poet K. Satchidanandan said, “… We felt that holding the event in line with social distancing norms will not be effective. Because this is a festival that joins people physically and socially. That’s why we decided to drop the event this year. We are planning to hold the sixth edition in January 2022.”
Mr. Satchidanandan pointed out that the Kozhikode beach had an important role to play in the conduct of the festival. “Its openness, beauty and the feeling of togetherness there, all of it makes the event fruitful. We are planning to hold the sixth edition on the beach itself,” he said.
Mr. Satchidanandan said that writers from across the country and abroad would be part of the festival next time and a foreign country and an Indian language would be the guests of honour. A lecture series too would be organised ahead of it. Lectures or debates involving writers and philosophers would be held every month till next January. The exact dates would be announced later, Mr. Satchidanandan added.
