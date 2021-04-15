Kerala

Wahab to file RS nomination papers today

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) treasurer P.V. Abdul Wahab will file his nomination on Friday as the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Rajya Sabha election.

IUML State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal had announced Mr. Wahab’s candidature to the Rajya Sabha along with the declaration of the party candidates to the Assembly elections.

Mr. Wahab will file his nomination papers along with Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran, UDF convener M.M. Hassan, IUML general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, IUML Malappuram district president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, and M.K. Muneer, MLA, in Thiruvananthapuram.

It will be Mr. Wahab’s third term in the Rajya Sabha. He was first elected in 2004 and then in 2015.

