Wahab seeks special Railway zone for Kerala

Past appeals rejected on flimsy grounds, says MP in Rajya Sabha

MALAPPURAM

P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, has reiterated the demand for a special Railway zone for Kerala as a remedial measure to address the allegation of Railways’ neglect towards the State.

“Many times did we raise this demand, but were denied on flimsy grounds,” Mr. Wahab told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Mr. Wahab said that a large number of cancer patients from Eranad and neighbouring areas reaching the State capital for treatment were made to suffer because of the termination of Rajya Rani Express from Nilambur at Kochuveli.

“This train (Rajya Rani Express) is depended on by a large number of cancer patients seeking treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. It terminates at Kochuveli, and from where the people have to pay about ₹300 for autorickshaws to reach the city. They are forced to pay more for autorickshaw than for the train,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha Member from Nilambur demanded that a connecting train be introduced from Kochuveli to Thiruvananthapuram to address the woes of the passengers.

He said that he had held several rounds of talks with the Railway Minister about introducing the Vistadome coach on Nilambur-Shoranur sector. “Vistadome coaches on Nilambur-Shoranur sector will go a long way in boosting tourism,” he said.

Mr. Wahab demanded that all trains cancelled during COVID-19 period be reinstated, and that LHB coaches be introduced on all Express trains running through Kerala.