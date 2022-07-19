Wahab reaches Rajya Sabha in wheelchair for Presidential poll

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)’s Rajya Sabha member P.V. Abdul Wahab reached the Parliament in a wheelchair on Monday to vote in the Presidential election.

Ignoring the warnings of the doctors of Meitra Hospital at Kozhikode, where he was admitted following a drop in blood haemoglobin levels, Mr. Wahab flew to Delhi on Monday morning.

He was being treated at Meitra Hospital for multiple duodenal ulcers, esophagitis, and gastritis.

Apart from his wife Yasmin and secretary Abdul Rahman, a doctor from Meitra Hospital accompanied Mr. Wahab to the Capital. Dr. Jaser Mohammed Iqbal, who accompanied the MP, said he was worried about the health of Mr. Wahab.

Mr. Wahab looked weak and tired and he could not walk. He said he could not afford to be away from Parliament as every member voted for President on Monday.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty and Mr. Wahab had evoked criticism from the party when they missed the ballot in the Vice President elections held in August 2017 because of a flight delay. Mr. Kunhalikutty, who is now an Assembly member from Vengara, was a Lok Sabha member representing Malappuram then.

In 2018 too, both Mr. Kunhalikutty and Mr. Wahab were vehemently criticised for their attitude to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2018.

When Mr. Kunhalikutty stayed away from voting on the Triple Talaq bill, Mr. Wahab missed a crucial discussion on the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Syed Mueenali Thangal, national vice president of the Muslim Youth League, had spearheaded the criticism against Mr. Wahab, demanding his resignation as Parliament member as he could not find time to attend a crucial discussion affecting the Muslim community.