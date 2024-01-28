Wages of anganwadi workers hiked

January 28, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The government has hiked the wages of anganwadi workers by up to ₹1,000 per month, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Sunday.

The wages of anganwadi workers and helpers with more than ten years of service will go up by ₹1,000. Those who have fewer years of service will see a hike of ₹500 in their wages.

The Minister said the decision will benefit 60,232 individuals in all. The hike will come into effect with retrospective effect from December 1, 2023.

At present, anganwadi workers are receiving ₹12,000 a month and helpers, ₹8,000. In both these categories, the wages of 44,737 people will go up by ₹1,000. The State has 33,115 anganwadis under 258 projects of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the national programme which addresses the needs of children under six years.

The Finance department has also authorised the release of ₹20 crore for weavers involved in the free school uniform scheme. The government had earlier sanctioned ₹53 crore.

As many as 6,200 weavers and 1,600 allied workers are involved in the scheme.

Hantex is responsible for the distribution of the uniform cloth in the southern districts and Hanveev, in the northern districts.