GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wages of anganwadi workers hiked

The wages of anganwadi workers and helpers with over ten years of service will go up by ₹1,000, while those with fewer years of service will see a hike of ₹500

January 28, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government has hiked the wages of anganwadi workers by up to ₹1,000 per month, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Sunday.

The wages of anganwadi workers and helpers with more than ten years of service will go up by ₹1,000. Those who have fewer years of service will see a hike of ₹500 in their wages.

The Minister said the decision will benefit 60,232 individuals in all. The hike will come into effect with retrospective effect from December 1, 2023.

At present, anganwadi workers are receiving ₹12,000 a month and helpers, ₹8,000. In both these categories, the wages of 44,737 people will go up by ₹1,000. The State has 33,115 anganwadis under 258 projects of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the national programme which addresses the needs of children under six years.

The Finance department has also authorised the release of ₹20 crore for weavers involved in the free school uniform scheme. The government had earlier sanctioned ₹53 crore.

As many as 6,200 weavers and 1,600 allied workers are involved in the scheme.

Hantex is responsible for the distribution of the uniform cloth in the southern districts and Hanveev, in the northern districts.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.