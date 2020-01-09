Wage subsidy for new investors soon: CM

The State government is readying a scheme to extend wage subsidy to new investors for a five-year period from April on the basis of the number of people they give employment, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

This is primarily aimed at providing employment to 36 lakh unemployed people in Kerala. The government wanted to weed out unemployment in 10 years through skill development and other means, he said after inaugurating the two-day ASCEND Kerala 2020, the Global Investors Meet, here on Thursday.

Without going into the details, he said the proposal to subsidise part of the wage commitment of new investors was under consideration. This benefit would be available only to enterprises which provided ESI and PF benefits to workers. Women employees would get at least ₹2,000 more than their men counterparts under the proposed scheme.

Women's empowerment

Mr. Vijayan said the government would soon allow women to work during night hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. This is part of the efforts to further empower women. The employer would be responsible for their safety and transportation. This apart, local bodies would have to provide jobs to at least five people per 1,000 population.

Land-ceiling relaxation

The 15-acre ceiling on land holding will be relaxed for investments which are worth over ₹250 crore and provide employment to at least 1,000 people. Similarly, the ceiling on financial aid from Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) would be raised from the present ₹35 crore to ₹100 crore. In certain cases, the KSIDC could provide higher amount, the Chief Minister said.

A Chief Secretary-led committee has been constituted to enable a smooth, hassle-free and transparent path to invest in Kerala. There are district-level investment promotion facilitation cells too.

An e-platform-based single-window clearance system has been set up to catalyse investment. Renewed emphasis would be given to create more jobs in the tourism and health sectors. Nearly 1,500 acres of land had been identified in Palakkad as part of the Kochi-Coimbatore industrial corridor, he said.

The government wants to make Kerala among the five best investor-friendly States in India. Already, investors can begin operating within 30 days of submitting application under the deemed-licence system.

The government would adopt the method relied on by BPCL to redress labour grievances to avert strikes, Mr. Vijayan said.