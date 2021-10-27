Wage revision, reforms to be implemented in KSRTC

A meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the proposed strike by KSRTC employees decided to implement wage revision in the corporation on the condition that the utility trims excess expenditure and increases revenue.

Chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar was directed to thrash out an agreement after discussions with employees’ unions.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal informed the meeting that the Government would examine the possibility of acquiring 700 CNG buses for the KSRTC with funds from the KIIFB. It was also decided to offer employees the option of leave for two years with 50% salary and retaining pension and other benefits.

The meeting also resolved to go ahead with the revised duty pattern and the reforms proposed by the Susil Khanna report. Besides, the Government would release ₹225 crore to clear the payment due to the NPS pension scheme for KSRTC employees and the excess employees would be redeployed to the fuel dispensing outlets recently opened by the Corporation. A Finance and Accounts wing would be set up for the RTC, the meeting decided.

Transport Minister Antony Raju and senior officials were present.