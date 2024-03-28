ADVERTISEMENT

Wage revision insufficient, says LSG Minister M. B. Rajesh

March 28, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Wage rate for workers in Kerala has been increased by a mere ₹13, says the Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self-Governments (LSG) M.B. Rajesh on Thursday termed the wage rate revised by the Centre for unskilled workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Kerala as insufficient and discriminatory.

The wage rate for workers in Kerala has been increased by a mere ₹13 (from ₹333 to ₹346), a hike of 3.9%, Mr. Rajesh said. In neighbouring Karnataka, the wage has been hiked by ₹33 from ₹316 to ₹349. In Tamil Nadu, it has seen an increase of ₹25 (8.5%), by ₹34 (10.56%) in Goa, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, by ₹28 (10.29%).

Kerala remains a model to the entire country in terms of its commitment to the spirit of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, providing work and creation of assets, Mr. Rajesh said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the Centre had initially sanctioned only 6 crore person-days for Kerala in the current fiscal although the State had logged 9.65 crore person-days in the previous fiscal.

Following pressure from the State, it was increased to 8 crore person-days, a target which the State achieved by December. The Centre had later increased the allocation to 9.50 crore and later 10.50 crore person-days. Kerala has so far generated 9.88 crore person-days of work, Mr. Rajesh said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US