Wagamon Road finally set for restoration

January 02, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Wagamon-Erattupetta Road, which has been a state of disrepair for long, has received a fresh lease of life with the State government bringing out a fresh tender to restore the stretch. An official statement said the fresh tender was being issued as the existing contractor of the project had failed to execute the work in a time-bound manner. In view of this, the State government has also invoked the risk and cost clause against the project contractor as stipulated in the tender agreement. The action against the existing project contractor, identified as the Kochi-based Dean constructions, follows an intervention by the Public Works Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas. The final date for submitting the new tender is on January 13. Earlier last month, the PWD had issued a notice to the contractor stating that project would be re-tendered if the stalled works were not resumed within a week. Officials said the existing project contractor was facing similar action for his failure in executing various other public infrastructure projects as well. The risk and cost clause of a tender require the outgoing contractor to pay the government the additional amount quoted in the re-tender, besides 30% of the cost of the remaining work within three months. In view of a report by the PWD that the project contractor had been constantly slipping up in executing the projects awarded to it, the government is also contemplating action against the agency under the Public Works Act. The project to restore the road, which is a key link to the hill destination from Central Travancore, received an administrative approval of ₹19.9 crore and a technical approval towards the end of 2021. The contract was awarded in February 2022 for ₹16.87 crore, with a condition to complete the works in six months. As the contractor agency failed to complete the work in a time bound manner, the State government offered an extension of the time period by another three months, though to no avail. It was during this additional period that the authorities had completed restoration of about six km long portion of the road. The major potholes along the stretch too were levelled during this period to facilitate traffic.