Wagamon glass bridge to be opened to visitors

After a four-month gap, the cantilever glass bridge at Wagamon in Idukki is all set be opened for visitors from Sunday onwards. An order was issued by Tourism department Additional Secretary D. Jagadees directing to resume the functioning of the tourist attraction following a study conducted by the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C). According to officials, the civil engineering wing of NIT-C assessed the security and stability of the glass bridge and submitted a report to authorities. The government permitted the opening of the glass bridge after considering the recommendations.

The entry to the glass bridge was suspended on May 30 due to bad weather conditions until further notice, based on an order issued by the State Tourism Director. Meanwhile, after the entry to the glass bridge was suspended, tourist arrivals largely dipped to Wagamon hill station.

“The glass bridge has turned out to be a major attraction in the hill station. After the bridge was installed in the Wagamon Adventure Park, the number of tourists reaching Wagamon nearly doubled,” said a Tourism department official.

The glass bridge opened for tourists in September 2023. Visitors can get a bird’s eye view of the Mundakayam, Koottikkal, and Kokkayar areas from the bridge.

